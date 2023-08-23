Image of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Cory Erlandson)

TNRD confirms 11 properties suffered structural damage due to the Bush Creek Fire

Property owners are being contacted by the TNRD

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Emergency Operations Centre confirmed 11 properties suffered structural damage due to the Bush Creek Fire following a rapid damage assessment (RDA).

Authorities said there are nine properties where structures have been destroyed and two where structures have been damaged. The affected properties are within the southern Adams Lake area and at this time, no structures in the Loakin-Bear Creek Road, Little Shuswap Lake Road, or Turtle Valley appear to be impacted by the fire.

The TNRD Emergency Operation Center will be reaching out to those property owners whose structures were damaged and guide them through the next steps.

Several areas within the Lower North Thompson and Rivers and the Peaks remain on Evacuation Order. These include lower west Adams Lake, Turtle Valley, portions of Loakin-Bear Creek Road and Little Shuswap Lake Road. Active fire suppression efforts continue in many areas and there remain ongoing hazards such as downed power lines, dangerous trees, and debris.

The TNRD continues to work with responding agencies to lift evacuation orders as soon as possible. The downgrading of these orders will come at the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service.

For up-to-date information on Evacuation Orders or Alerts within TNRD boundaries, visit tnrd.ca/emergency. For information on the status and response activities of all active wildfires, please visit bcwildfire.ca.

