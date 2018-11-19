TNG receives rural dividend funding

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) will be able to achieve certification through the lSO

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) will be able to achieve certification through the International Organization for Standardization (lSO 9001) quality-management system, thanks in part to a $281,107 grant from the Province.

“The special circumstances provision of the rural dividend was specifically designed to assist communities undergoing economic hardship, such as those impacted by wildfire,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “This project will help provide future employment opportunities and long-term economic security for Tsilhqot’in families and communities.”

The funds will be used to achieve ISO 9001 certification to support the TNG in meeting regulatory and workers’ compensation requirements when pursuing future economic development opportunities.

“The special circumstances grant will help support the Tsilhqot’in National Government’s joint bid with Formula Contactors to the Area 17 road maintenance contract in our territory and beyond,” said Chief Russell Myers Ross, Tsilhqot’in National Government Vice-Chair, Chief of Yunesit’in. “The Nation has been focusing on pursuing economic opportunities within the territory for our membership that can be sustained over many years.”

In fall 2018, $3,281,179 in special circumstance funding has been awarded to eligible B.C. communities and organizations undergoing economic hardship.

As part of Budget 2018, the Government of British Columbia committed to extending the $25 million per year Rural Dividend to 2020/21. The Rural Dividend is one aspect of government’s rural development mandate, which is committed to making rural communities more resilient.

