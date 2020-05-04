TNG confirms no transmission of COVD-19 after exposure

Two weeks have passed since a Tsilhqot’in member tested positive after visiting Tl’etinqox

There was no transmission of COVID-19 as a result of an exposure in Tl’etinqox according to the Tsilhqot’in National Government.

The two-week incubation period for the virus has passed since it was learned on April 21 that a Tsilhqot’in member who was released from a Lower Mainland correctional facility and visited the community had tested positive for the virus.

On May 1 the TNG announced the nation’s commitment to stop the spread is working and to the best of their knowledge there was no transmission of the novel coronavirus as a result of the exposure.

To date, the TNG also noted no symptoms of COVID-19 have been reported from any of the six Tsilhqot’in communities.

Read More: Released inmate tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

Lockdowns are anticipated to be lifted at 8 a.m. on May 8 in Tl’etinqox and Xeni Gwet’in which both entered into a 14-day lockdown on April 24.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua said his community will be holding a special general assembly on May 7 to address the community on the steps of how they will keep their community safe.

“It’s great news that it didn’t spread but we are still telling our community to be cautious as it was a good wake up call on how easily it can spread in our communities.”

This marks the second 14-day lockdown for Xeni Gwet’in and the first for Tl’etinqox.

Read more: B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

