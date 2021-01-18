Tl’etinqox (Anaham) is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Tl’etinqox Government calls for state of emergency

COVID-19 positive cases anticipated to jump from 12 to 60-plus

The Tl’etinqox Government predicts COVID-19 cases in its semi-remote community west of Williams Lake could soar to 60 or more by the end of the week.

“Tl’etinqox is calling for a state of emergency,” stated a Jan. 18 Facebook post by Tl’etinqox Government.

“There are currently 12 cases in the community with a prediction of up to 60 or more.”

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse, who is seeking re-election, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Positive cases have been identified in every Indigenous community in the Chilcotin.

Posted by Tl'etinqox Government on Monday, January 18, 2021

A local state of emergency remains in effect until Feb. 5 at Ulkatcho First Nation with non-members prohibited from entering the community.

Ulkatcho First Nation band manager Brian Johnson confirmed a positive case was identified Jan. 18.

“Everyone will be issued a permit to place on their dashboard, and we have implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.,” Chief Lynda Price said in a Jan. 14 Facebook video.

Posted by Ulkatcho FirstNation on Monday, January 18, 2021

COVID-19 cases have also been identified on-reserve at Tsideldel, Yunesit’in, Xeni Gwet’in and Tl’esqox.

“Individuals do not have to reveal this information, and it takes courage due to the stigma surrounding this virus,” said Tsideldel Chief Otis Guichon in a Jan. 14 Facebook video, praising a positive member for being transparent.

A lockdown went into effect at Yunesit’in Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Xeni Gwet’in is anticipated to enter a full lockdown for 14 days after the first rollout of the Moderna vaccine is complete Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Read More: B.C.’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb

Full lockdowns will result in only essential services entering and leaving the community, with members who leave without authorization not being allowed re-entry until the lockdown is lifted.

Informational checkpoints are active at Tl’esqox (Toosey) where Chief Francis Laceese said he is aware of at least two positive cases.

“We do have a lot of members who live in Williams Lake and hopefully, the vaccine will happen for them sooner than later,” Laceese said.

Vaccines have so far arrived to the communities of Ulkatcho, Yunesit’in, Xeni Gwet’in, Tsideldel and Tl’etinqox.

Last Friday TNG Tribal Chairman, Chief Joe Alphonse received the COVID-19 vaccine. Today the COVID-19 vaccine was made…

Posted by Tsilhqot'in National Government on Monday, January 18, 2021

Most Read