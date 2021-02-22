Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake heads to the polls

Election day for chief and council is Feb. 22

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did not deter dozens of Tl’etinqox First Nation (Anaham) members from seeking a position for Chief and Council.

One chief and 12 councillors will be elected for a two-year term of office Monday, Feb. 22 when polls close at 8 p.m. at Tl’etinqox School west of Williams Lake.

Hoping to get re-elected for a seventh consecutive term is Chief Joe Alphonse.

Nine other people are in the running for chief, including Grant Alphonse, Anthony (Tony) Billyboy, Joshua Elkins, Ashton Harry (Cooper), Isidore Harry, Tyron Harry, Gerald Johnny, Jerod Johnny and Donnie Stump.

There are 39 people running for councillor.

Tl’etinqox Government said it would be live streaming the count on its Facebook page after polls close.

