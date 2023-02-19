Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse re-elected for eighth consecutive term

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse has been re-elected for an eighth consecutive term. (Video screen capture)

Tl’etinqox First Nation’s unofficial election results indicate incumbent Chief Joe Alphonse has been elected for his eighth consecutive term.

Election day was Saturday, Feb. 18 and Alphonse garnered 121 votes, saying he was very honoured.

“I’ve been through this before,” he told the Tribune. “I am not a big fan of elections. I tell my community members it’s always difficult to run against your own community members.”

Joining him on council are Dale Hance with 150 votes, Leslie Stump 119, Cecil Grinder 119, Paul Grinder 103, Harvey Dick 101, Brendan Harry 92, Melanie Johnny 89, Randy Billyboy 88, Rosaline Harry 87, Alana Bobby 86, Isidore Harry 85 and Herbie Harley Jim 83.

Alpohnse said he did not spend too much time on the election, other than posting a few videos just before election day.

“The community knows who I am. I’ve brought building to the community and they know what they are getting with me so I think that paved the way for another victory for me. We have had big projects and there are more coming.”

It was a quiet election, he added, noting some long-time councillors were not reelected.

“I think COVID affected a lot of things and how people were able to communicate. In our community we had a lot of good candidates. A lot of our candidates are alcohol and drug-free and I think that is a big statement and good role modelling.”

He described the new council as a good one and said he looks forward to the term with the new leadership.

“We will move forward in the best way we can. I’m excited.”

Alphonse is also the tribal chair of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government, which encompasses all six Tŝilhqot’in communities.

In November 22 he received an honourary doctorate of laws, recognizing his years of fighting for the rights of Indigenous people of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation.

In 2021 Alphonse was also awarded the prestigious Order of British Columbia for his leadership.

Alphonse, who is now 54, was born in Williams Lake and raised in Tl’etinqox. He is married to Chastity Davis-Alphonse.

Elections are held every second year in the community.



