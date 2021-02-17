Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)

Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Police are searching for witnesses to a tire slashing in Pitt Meadows where a child was still in the vehicle.

A local family – whose vehicle had Washington plates – went for a walk about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, in the 17000 block of Rannie Road, leaving their 12-year-old daughter behind.

Soon after a man approached the car, yelled expletives and slashed the tires on the driver’s side.

He then left the area in his own vehicle.

RCMP believe the Washington plates are what triggered the incident.

RELATED: RCMP investigating tire slashing in Pitt Meadows

“There are a number of reasons why people in Canada can legally have out-of-province plates on their car,” noted Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“While this vehicle did have Washington plates, these victims are authorized to be in Canada and are Canadian citizens,” she said.

The girl is traumatized and a car has been vandalized, added Klaussner, saying that it is important not to draw conclusions based on “what we think we know”.

READ MORE: Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

The suspect is described as around 5’ 8” tall with a large build, with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white and blue jacket at the time of the incident and was driving a beige sedan with a dent on the passenger-side door.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate this unknown man – including any dash camera footage of “an incident near a local dike walking area.”

Anyone who knows who this person is being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 2021-3150.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some crime rates decreasing so far in 2021, Williams Lake RCMP Insp. reports
Next story
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

Just Posted

Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Black Press files)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley provided his January 2021 police commission report during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16. (RCMP logo)
Some crime rates decreasing so far in 2021, Williams Lake RCMP Insp. reports

Property offences were 115 in January 2021, down from 175 in January 2020

(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD supports call for public inquiry into release of prolific offenders

Williams Lake city council have called for a review of the judicial system

On Feb. 4, Williams Lake RCMP seized cocaine and cash during the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North. (File image)
Williams Lake seize cocaine, cash during search warrant at Second Ave. North residence

Suspect’s name will be released pending charge approval

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Most Read