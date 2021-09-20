100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tips from public lead to arrest of suspect

RCMP issued plea for assistance in search for local man

100 Mile House RCMP arrested a man wanted for several offences last week, following a plea to the public for assistance locating the suspect.

In a release Friday morning, RCMP said they were searching for Tyler Williams, caucasian male wanted for being unlawfully in a dwelling, obstruction of a peace officer, intimidation via threats, breach of recognizance and attempting to obstruct justice.

An update on Sunday afternoon indicated that Williams had been located and arrested Friday evening, following several tips from the public on his whereabouts.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP thank the public for their attention and assistance on this matter, which was instrumental in achieving a peaceful resolution,” the release states.

