Tipped snow truck blocks Mackenzie Avenue

Hydro was on scene to check damage to poles or wires

A tow truck pulls a tipped snow truck after it tipped over on Mackenzie Avenue Thursday evening. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

A dump truck tipped to its side Thursday evening, blocking Mackenzie Avenue in front of the graveyard.

Vehicles were forced to detour around the site, where a steady stream of City of Williams Lake trucks carted snow to the foot of Comer Street, where the city commonly dumps snow removed from city streets.

The truck was being used for snow clearning activities expected to happen through downtown Williams Lake overnight. It appeared to be empty when it tipped over.

Police were on scene detouring traffic, and a hydro crew was on scene to make sure there was no damage to poles or wires.

The truck was pulled back upright by a tow truck just before 10 p.m.