A tow truck pulls a tipped snow truck after it tipped over on Mackenzie Avenue Thursday evening. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Tipped snow truck blocks Mackenzie Avenue

Hydro was on scene to check damage to poles or wires

A dump truck tipped to its side Thursday evening, blocking Mackenzie Avenue in front of the graveyard.

Vehicles were forced to detour around the site, where a steady stream of City of Williams Lake trucks carted snow to the foot of Comer Street, where the city commonly dumps snow removed from city streets.

The truck was being used for snow clearning activities expected to happen through downtown Williams Lake overnight. It appeared to be empty when it tipped over.

Police were on scene detouring traffic, and a hydro crew was on scene to make sure there was no damage to poles or wires.

The truck was pulled back upright by a tow truck just before 10 p.m.

Previous story
UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest manager retiring after three decades

Just Posted

Tipped snow truck blocks Mackenzie Avenue

Hydro was on scene to check damage to poles or wires

UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest manager retiring after three decades

Ken Day has been with the research forest in the Williams Lake area since its inception in 1986

Electrical problems with lights at Williams Lake Airport’s landing strip

City director of municipal services hopes problem will be fixed by Friday.

Chinese students welcomed to Cariboo during record snowstorms

Students make lakecity home on a 10-day trip from Chengdu, China

TRU to reopen Friday morning

Campus closed for a day and a half due to heavy snowfall

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Most Read