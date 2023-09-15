Tŝilhqot’in rustic group lodging site for wildfire evacuees celebrated

The Tsilhqot’in Rustic Group Lodging Site was opened Aug. 15 to host First Nations residents forced to evacuate due to wildfires and also some BC Wildfire Service crews this summer. (Tammy Haller photo)

A rustic group lodging site opened mid-August for residents evacuating from Tŝilhqot’in Nation and other First Nation communities due to wildfires proved to be a successful venture this summer.

Located in Tŝilhqot’in territory, the lodging site was the result of a renewed triparte collaborative emergency management agreement between the Tŝilhqot’in Nation partnered, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the BC Wildfire Service.

The parties noted in a joint news release that one of the primary purposes of the Rustic Group Lodging site is to ensure that the Tŝilhqot’in have a culturally safe environment for members in the event of evacuation during a wildfire emergency.

A celebration was held at the site on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Tŝilhqot’in Rustic Group Lodging site has a capacity to host up to 100 occupants in family-sized tents; increased by the addition of RV sites if needed.

The model and flexibility of the site provided the opportunity to host BCWS firefighter crews who continued to fight fires in Tŝilhqot’in territory.

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Otis Guichon, vice-chair of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) said the nation has been ready to step up to help address the wildfire situation in B.C in any capacity it can.

“This wildfire season there was a need for shelter for the firefighter crews who have been bravely fighting fires in our territory and across the province,” he said. “The group lodging site provided a space to host them. In 2017, our Nation experienced wildfires in our communities and so we understand the impact these disasters have and this has been our opportunity to give back.”

He thanked the TNG emergency service team, members, the province and partners who came together this wildfire season to support TNG’s emergency management efforts.

“With continued partnership we can address forest management and limit the destruction of future wildfires.”

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, noted the TNG and its communities continue to demonstrate they are “true” leaders in emergency management in British Columbia.

“Providing space for their own members and Indigenous Peoples across the province underscores their commitment to keep people safe. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Tŝilhqot’in National Government leadership for their role in protecting people in our province.”

Brian Clark, deputy fire centre manager, BC Wildfire Service noted it has been a” pleasure” to partner with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate and Readiness (EMCR) to have fire crews stay at the Tŝilhqot’in Rustic Group Lodging site.

“The use of the facilities here provided critical logistical support to wildland firefighters working in Tŝilhqot’in territory. Meals and accommodations are often difficult to come by in this area, especially during busy fire seasons, but the rustic group lodging site allowed crews to be well looked after as they worked long hours on the fireline.”

Clark said he looks forward to continuing to build this partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and EMCR on future endeavors in the Cariboo Region.

