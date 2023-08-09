Tŝilhqot’in National Government, BC Housing extend housing agreement

The Tŝilqhot’in National Government and BC Housing have extended a memorandum of understanding between the two parties for another three years.

Originally signed in March 2020, the MOU will now expire March 25, 2026.

B.C.’s minister of housing Ravi Kahlon joined the Tŝilhqot’in chiefs in Williams Lake Wednesday, Aug. 9 for a public event to mark the extension.

The MOU commits BC Housing and the Tŝilhqot’in Nation to support each other to address the housing crisis in Tsilhqot’in communities, noted a joint press release.

Areas included in the agreement are the development of an asset management framework, capacity building and training initiatives, capital project business case development, mechanisms for knowledge-sharing and documentation and support applying for relevant funding.

There are six Tŝilhqot’in communities and TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse said housing is the number on priority for each one of them.

“Indigenous peoples have endured deplorable living conditions in this country for far too long and the problem continues to get worse. We are in a housing crisis and the time for BC to work with us strategically to address the crisis is overdue,” he said.

Kahlon said to government is listening to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and Indigenous organizations in B.C., and committed to working together to share knowledge and best practices to make housing better for all Tŝilhqot’in people.

“We’re honoured to reaffirm our partnership with Tŝilhqot’in Nation for an additional three years, in the spirit of collaboration, partnership and family.”

