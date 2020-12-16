Tie for new ?Esdilagh First Nation Chief broken in random draw

?Esdilagh First Nation has a new chief following a random draw Dec. 15.

Troy Allen Baptiste will serve a four-year term as chief of the small Tsilhqot’in community north of Williams Lake.

Baptiste’s name was selected in a random draw as per ?Esdilagh custom election code, which was held to break the tie between him and incumbent Roy Stump. A recount broadcast live late Tuesday night on Facebook confirmed both men had claimed 35 votes, with candidate Norma-Jean Stump receiving 29 votes.

Black Press Media has reached out to Baptiste for comment.

On Wednesday morning, Stump thanked his supporters and friends.

“I’m still here but wearing a different hat,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) congratulated Baptiste for his successful campaign and said they welcome him to the TNG Council of Chiefs.

“We look forward to working with Chief Troy to support him in his leadership of the community of ?Esdilagh and in his role as one of the leaders of the Tsilhqot’in Nation.”

A councillor was also elected; however, the results have not yet been made available.

