Ticks are out in the Cariboo Chilcotin as seen here, this is the second one one of the Tribune’s reporters located on herself Monday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ticks are out in the Cariboo Chilcotin as seen here, this is the second one one of the Tribune’s reporters located on herself Monday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tick season is alive and well in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Be sure to check yourself if you’ve been out on trails

Anyone who is venturing outside may have realized that tick season is in full swing in the Cariboo.

The most common tick in the Central Interior is the Rocky Mountain Wood Tick (Dermacentor andersoni).

It is about the size of a small pea and is not known to be a carrier of Lyme Disease.

The B.C. Government website describes the Rocky Mountain Wood Tick as a three-host tick which means it looks for a new host for each one of its three feedings which occur over a period of one to three years.

Usually rodents and other small animals serve for the first two feedings, and large animals such as deer, cattle, dogs, sheep and humans serves as the host for the last feeding.

Attached ticks are safely and effectively removed with tweezers using a slow and gentle pull without twisting, the government website notes, adding this will normally remove the tick with the mouth parts attached. The wound should be cleaned and treated with an antiseptic.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend
Next story
NACI says AstraZeneca vaccine now recommended for use on seniors

Just Posted

A new judge will be assigned to Williams Lake Provincial Court in April, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New judge appointed for chambers in Williams Lake Provincial Court

Judge Michelle Stanford will be sworn in on April 12

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Ticks are out in the Cariboo Chilcotin as seen here, this is the second one one of the Tribune’s reporters located on herself Monday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tick season is alive and well in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Be sure to check yourself if you’ve been out on trails

Williams Lake RCMP arrested a man Saturday, March 13 near Wildwood in a vehicle stolen in Quesnel. (RCMP logo)
Spike belts deployed, suspect arrested near Wildwood with vehicle stolen from Quesnel

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police

A sacred fire was held at the Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane Monday, March 15. (Facebook photo)
Secwépemc Nation hosts sacred fire ceremonies

Prayers and offerings shared in Secwepemcul’ecw

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Medal found by metal detectors handed over to Chilliwack family of First World War nurse. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Metal detectors found war medal in field, researcher linked it to Chilliwack family

File photo
Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person

A woman called police to report a man ‘mooned’ her while she was walking with her one year old son

Most Read