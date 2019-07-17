A thunderstorm arrived in dramatic fashion over the lakecity Wednesday evening, captured beautifully by Michael George Sanchez White. (Michael George Sanchez White photo)

Thunderstorms sweep through Cariboo region Wednesday evening

Storms brought rain and large hail in some areas

Thunderstorms rumbled over through the Cariboo region Wednesday evening, after Environment Canada issued a day-long thunderstorm watch for the area.

The most dramatic storms arrived in the lakecity around 7 p.m., with residents reporting winds, rain and, on South Lakeside Drive, even large hail.

Read More: Update: Severe thunderstorm watch upgraded to warning for Cariboo North including Quesnel

