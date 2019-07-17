Thunderstorms sweep through Cariboo region Wednesday evening

Thunderstorms rumbled over through the Cariboo region Wednesday evening, after Environment Canada issued a day-long thunderstorm watch for the area.
The most dramatic storms arrived in the lakecity around 7 p.m., with residents reporting winds, rain and, on South Lakeside Drive, even large hail.
Read More: Update: Severe thunderstorm watch upgraded to warning for Cariboo North including Quesnel
