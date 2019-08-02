Thunderstorms ring in the B.C. Day long weekend in the Cariboo

But sunshine and heat is on the way

Thunderstorms rolled through the Cariboo Friday, Aug. 2 as residents prepared for the upcoming long weekend.

Black clouds can be seen over Williams Lake, rumbling and producing some rain over the city.

But after weeks of wet weather, Environment Canada is predicting a string of hot, sunny days ahead.

In the Cariboo showers will still be sticking around Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 22C.

Sunday through Wednesday should be pure sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 20Cs.

