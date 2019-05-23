Thunderstorms in forecast for much of Cariboo Chilcotin

Special weather statements, concerns of flash flooding, for southern B.C. regions

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms Thursday late morning and afternoon throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin — but not special weather statements which are currently in effect for several areas of the province.

The storms in the Interior are expected to bring five to 10 mm of rain — 15 mm near thunderstorms.

The daytime high is expected to reach 21C Thursday, and more storms are in the forecast for Friday before the region will see a five-day, hot and dry stretch of weather with daytime highs in the uppers 20Cs.

Currently the fire danger rating for the Cariboo Chilcotin is at very low and low risk, with pockets of moderate.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Thursday, May 23 for several areas of southern B.C. including the Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson.

Read More: Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the Okanagan

An extended period of rain showers with a risk of localized flash floods is expected beginning Thursday night in areas including Cache Creek, along Highway 97 which is susceptible to flooding since the 2017 wildfires.

Read More: Spring flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

“A low pressure system will develop over the southwest interior tonight resulting in widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will be variable across the region, with 10 to 20 mm expected through Friday afternoon. Any areas affected by thunderstorms could see locally higher amounts in excess of 30 mm,” states Environment Canada.

“These higher rainfall amounts, particularly if concentrated over the same area or over unstable slopes, may generate localized flash floods or landslides.”

Rain showers will continue for those regions into Saturday, with additional rainfall amounts. Rain showers will become scattered late on Saturday as the low weakens.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver
Next story
GoFundMe started for family of Quesnel assault victim

Just Posted

Tolko announces two-week shutdown at Soda Creek sawmill, beginning May 27

The company says employees were informed of the decision earlier Thursday

School District 27 announces new principal for LCSS, changes at two Williams Lake elementary schools

Craig Munroe to lead LCSS into the 2019/2020 school year

Fourth Avenue sidewalk request referred for 2020 public works consideration

City council heard a resident’s concerns about the lack of sidewalks on Fourth Avenue North near the hospital

Thunderstorms in forecast for much of Cariboo Chilcotin

Special weather statements, concerns of flash flooding, for southern B.C. regions

Council wants memorial bench program to continue

Public Works asked council to consider discontinuing the program due to lack of appropriate locations

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Quesnel RCMP still looking for witness to wheelchair turnover in West Quesnel

The man whose wheelchair rolled over on him has died

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Nisga’a Nation tourism industry hits the road

First pilot tour to the Nass Valley is set for this summer with Indigenous Tourism BC

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

GoFundMe started for family of Quesnel assault victim

Curtis Spencer was found severely injured on Callanan Street in North Quesnel in April

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Most Read