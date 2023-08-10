Thunderstorm drops 17.2 mm of rain on Williams Lake Aug. 9

A garbage can gets swept away down Carson Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 9 as heavy rain hits Williams Lake. (Candace Isnardy photo)

Williams Lake received a 17.2 mm-dump of rain in a short period of time Wednesday, Aug. 9.

A thunderstorm had been in the forecast and by the middle of the afternoon it hit the city.

That amount did not beat the previous record for Aug. 9 of 22.8 mm in 2008, according to records dating back as far as 1961 with Environment Canada.

Leading up to Wednesday, Williams Lake had only received 5.4 mm of rain in August so the precipitation was needed.

In July 15.2 mm of rain fell in total and 36.4 mm in June, 10.3 mm on June 13 and 12.6mm on June 10.

The city director of municipal services Rob Warnock said the city received several calls from individuals and his crews were out making sure the manholes were staying in place on city streets.

“Sometimes when there is a lot pressure the manholes will pop off and a couple of them did so the crews were running around fixing that.”

Thursday morning crews were out cleaning up after the storm.

“It usually takes a couple of days after an event like yesterday,” Warnock said.

Today’s weather forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 21 C, for Friday there is a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 23 C and starting on Saturday, the temperatures will start to increase with highs of 30 C in the forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that fact that on Aug. 9, 2008 22.8 mm of rain fell in Williams Lake.

