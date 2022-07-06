Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that took the lives of three Shuswap residents on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that took the lives of three Shuswap residents on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Three Shuswap residents killed in head-on collision on Highway 1

Police say eastbound sedan traveled into oncoming lane of westbound SUV

Three Shuswap residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Sorrento.

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the fatal motor-vehicle collision that occurred in the 400 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Sorrento, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers arriving on the scene learned from BC Emergency Health Services personnel that occupants of both vehicles involved had all died at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, witnesses report that a black sedan that had been travelling eastbound, traveled into the oncoming lane of a westbound SUV, colliding head on,” said RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Shoihet said a collision reconstructionist from BCHP was called to assist in the investigation, which had the highway closed for a number of hours.

The BC Coroners Service responded and is conducting a parallel investigation into circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 51-year-old Sorrento man, and a 67-year old woman and 60-year-old man, both from Blind Bay.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Read more: Editorial: Random gun violence, shooting at Penticton Mounties is worrisome

Read more: Evacuation alert lifted for Sicamous properties

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fatal collisionRCMPShuswap

Previous story
Injured bystander recovering after being shot at Williams Lake rodeo
Next story
VIDEO: ‘It was unreal’: Williams Lake Stampede rodeo announcer on July 3 shooting, evacuation

Just Posted

The city of Williams Lake will be installing an electronic speed reader sign in the Cataline Elementary School area this September after a parent raised concerns about her son’s safety using the crosswalks to walk to school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake parent raises safety concerns at crosswalks near her son’s elementary school

Richard ‘The King’ Brodeur gets started on a plein air painting of Williams Lake, one of the pieces which will be included in the hockey-player-turned-artist’s show in July at the Station House Gallery. (Anne Brown photo)
Retired goalie-turned-artist to fill Station House Gallery for show in Williams Lake

Rosalie Montgomery was released from hospital Tuesday afternoon. (Photo submitted)
Injured bystander recovering after being shot at Williams Lake rodeo

RCMP kept the area behind the grandstand secured after a targeted shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede trade fair area Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Psychological support offered for anyone impacted by shooting at Williams Lake Stampede: city