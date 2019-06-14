Three rehabilitated raptors released back into the Cariboo region

Two owls and a juvenile bald eagle spent time at Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta healing from injuries

Two owls and an eagle were released in the Cariboo this week after recuperating from injuries at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta.

Sue Burton of Second Chance Wildlife Rescue co-ordinated the rescue and release of the raptors.

“We’ve got a Great Grey, a Great Horned and an eagle,” Burton said as she prepared to travel with the raptors to release them.

Michelle Obre of the 150 Mile House area discovered the eagle around Christmas time in a ditch along Highway 97 near the Knife Creek Road.

“I think it was feeding on a deer and was hit by a car,” Obre said.

On Wednesday she met Burton for the release of the eagle.

“It was so amazing,” Obre said of the release. “I almost cried because at one point I did not think she was going to make it with her broken wing.”

Rob Hope, raptor care manager at OWL, said the Great Horned Owl was also hit by a car and found in a ditch in April.

She had a damaged right eye and a broken talon, but healed really well.

The Great Grey Owl, also hit by a car, had a fractured clavicle and scapula.

Burton said because it was found between Williams Lake and Quesnel, she contacted the Soda Creek First Nation and arranged to release near there.

Hope said they received 630 birds of prey last year and 700 the year before.

“I’ve got to thank Pacific Coastal and Bandstra Trucking for taking on the transport of these birds because it saves us thousands of dollars,” he said.

Sue Burton of Williams Lake is an avid volunteer for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue out of Quesnel. On Wednesday, June 12, she released three raptors back in the Cariboo close to where they were rescued. Here she gets ready to transport a Great Grey Owl to Xatsull (Soda Creek) First Nation for release. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A juvenile eagle rescued last December by Michelle Obre of the 150 Mile House area. Michelle Obre photo

An eagle is released in the 150 Mile House area after healing from a broken wing. Michelle Obre photo

A Great Grey Owl was released at Soda Creek First Nation Wednesday, June 12, after spending two months of rehabilitation at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Most Read