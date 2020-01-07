Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to look out for a brown, Ford F-350 pickup truck stolen overnight from the community of Sugar Cane.

Three pickup trucks stolen overnight in Williams Lake: RCMP

Two trucks recovered but one is still missing and police need your help

Three Ford pickup trucks were stolen overnight Monday in the Williams Lake area, with two being recovered Tuesday and one still missing.

Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjornson said the vehicles involved were two, F-350 pickup trucks and a F-450 pickup truck.

One red, F-350 truck was stolen from a residence on Western Avenue and recovered in the community of Sugar Cane.

A second truck, the F-450, was taken from D&S Electric on North Lakeside and recovered through community efforts on Tenth Avenue.

Read More: Community rallies to help Williams Lake company recover stolen bucket truck

Police are asking the public to contact them if they see the third stolen truck, a brown F-350 pickup truck, which has not been recovered. That vehicle was taken from the community of Sugar Cane.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed there were also multiple thefts from vehicles overnight in the city.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community rallies to help Williams Lake company recover stolen bucket truck Tuesday
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Just Posted

Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake

Daine Victor Stump, 21, is the second man charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin

Three pickup trucks stolen overnight in Williams Lake: RCMP

Two trucks recovered but one is still missing and police need your help

Community rallies to help Williams Lake company recover stolen bucket truck Tuesday

D&S Electric said a Facebook post was shared hundreds of times

Snowfall warning in place for parts of Chilcotin, low visibility on area roads

Highways are compact snow, with slippery sections

Bella Coola under snowfall warning Tuesday, more snow expected throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Anywhere from five to 10 cm expected for Williams Lake, 10-15 cm for Bella Coola

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Social enterprises eligible for $100,000 through Prince George Community Foundation

Organizations in northern B.C., Haida Gwaii and the Cariboo are eligible to receive funds through PGCF

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

Most Read