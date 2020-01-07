Three pickup trucks stolen overnight in Williams Lake: RCMP

Two trucks recovered but one is still missing and police need your help

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to look out for a brown, Ford F-350 pickup truck stolen overnight from the community of Sugar Cane.

Three Ford pickup trucks were stolen overnight Monday in the Williams Lake area, with two being recovered Tuesday and one still missing.

Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjornson said the vehicles involved were two, F-350 pickup trucks and a F-450 pickup truck.

One red, F-350 truck was stolen from a residence on Western Avenue and recovered in the community of Sugar Cane.

A second truck, the F-450, was taken from D&S Electric on North Lakeside and recovered through community efforts on Tenth Avenue.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they see the third stolen truck, a brown F-350 pickup truck, which has not been recovered. That vehicle was taken from the community of Sugar Cane.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed there were also multiple thefts from vehicles overnight in the city.

