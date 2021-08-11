Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community

Three people are in hospital after they were attacked by a polar bear in Nunavut’s Baffin region.
RCMP say the three were badly injured but are expected to recover.
Officers were dispatched to a report of the attack near some cabins yesterday afternoon outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people.
They were told three people had been taken to the local health centre.
Two women were later airlifted to the hospital in Iqaluit and a man was flown to a hospital in Ottawa.
RCMP say the polar bear was found dead at the site of the attack and transported to the wildlife office.
—The Canadian Press