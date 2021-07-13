The evacuation alert issued for the Crooked Lake Area. (Photo submitted)

Three parcels of land on Crooked Lake under evacuation alert

This comes in response to the nearby McKinley Lake fire

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District for properties around Crooked Lake.

On July 13, because of potential danger to life and health, the CRD issued the alert for three parcels of land in the Crooked Lake area. The alert cover 7,747 hectacres from the west end of Crooked Lake to the border of Elbow Lake and includes Crooked Lake Resort.

This alert comes in response to the nearby McKinley Lake fire that currently is listed as out of control and 1,500 ha in size.

Residents are not required to leave at this time but should pack up their essentials, including medications and important papers such as insurance, as well as enough supplies to last 72 hours. They should also make plans to move pets or livestock and find accommodations if needed.

More to come.

