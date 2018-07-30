Three out-of-control fires burn in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Crews are attending fires near Tsacha Lake, Hendrix Lake and Swede Creek

As of Monday morning, July 30, there are ten fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre — three of those considered out of control.

Jessica Mack with BC Wildfire Service said the largest wildfire considered to be out of control is located near Tsacha Lake, which is north of the Itcha Ilgachuz Park, west of Williams Lake. The fire is estimated at two hectares in size and there are three firefighters, airtankers, one helicopter and additional resources en route.

The second largest fire is the Hendix Lake wildfire, located north of Canim Lake, and is estimated at one hectare in size, Mack said. There are 14 firefighers and one water tender on site, with additional resources en route. Crews are working to put in a fuel free.

Lastly, the Swede Creek fire, located west of Kluskoil Lake Park is estimated at 0.3 hectares in size. There a three firefighters and one helicopter on site, with additional resources en route.

Fourteen firefighters plus two additional support staff are attending a fire near Jacques Lake, just north of Horsefly. North east to the Jacques Lake fire 11 firefighters are working on a fire Alah Lake.

The Narcosli West Road fire, southwest of Quesnel and west of the Fraser River, is still listed at 11 hectares in size.

Mack said the Jacques Lake, Alah Lake and Narcosli West Road fires are all considered “being held.”

The fires near Grain Creek, Big Meadow Road, Dog Creek and 4 km north of Chimney Lake have been removed from BC Wildfire Service’s active map because they are considered under control.

