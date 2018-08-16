Three new fires yesterday in Cariboo Fire Centre: Aug. 16 update

Up-to-date information about wildfires, evacuation orders and alerts in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Three new fires were discovered within the Cariboo fire cente, while one in the 100 Mile House area was called out, bringing the total to 85.

Wildfires of note

Shag Creek

The largest Fire of note is the Shag Creek wildfire, which is estimated at 9,300 hectares. An evacuation order is in place for properties in the Shag Creek area.

“The fire at this time is being closely monitored by the Cariboo Fire Centre.”

Blackwater River

The Blackwater River fire in the Nazko area is mapped at 4,519 hectares.

There are 24 personnel, four helicopters, and six pieces of heavy equipment on site, according to the BC Wildfire Service. “Ground crews worked throughout the night to establish guard on the northern flank and had success on completing guard on the western flank.”

Crews will use burn operations to reinforce the machine guard, if conditions are favourable.

“Yesterday, the burn on the northeastern corner of the fire was successful.”

An evacuation order and alert are in place.

Narcosli Creek

The Narcosli Creek fire north of Tzenzaicut Lake is 70 per cent contained and mapped at 3,400 hectares.

“There are 99 firefighters, five helicopters, 17 pieces of heavy equipment and three water tenders on site. The burn operations on the northern and southern flanks were successful in cleaning up unburned fuels.”

The heavy equipment is working on completing the machine guard on the remaining portions of the northeastern and eastern flank,while the southern flank is being patrolled for hotspots.

“Ground personnel will focus on preparing for burn operations that will assist with securing the guard, weather conditions permitting.”

An evacuation order and alert are in place for properties in the West Quesnel area.

North Baezaeko

The North Baezaeko fire, located south of Kluskoil Lake Park, is estimated at 2,500 hectares.

“There are 58 personnel, two helicopter, nine pieces of heavy equipment and one water tender on site. Crews worked throughout the night again to continue establishing containment lines with equipment. “

Ground crews are working to establish contingency lines and will burn off fuel to reinforce the guard where possible.

“There was a spot across the guard that has since been contained. “

An evacuation order and alert exist in the area due to other fires that overlap with this fire.

Mayfield Lake

The Mayfield Lake fire, located northwest of Mayfield Lake, is estimated at 300 hectares and 70 per cent contained.

“There are 60 firefighters, one helicopter, six pieces of heavy equipment and three water tenders on site. This fire is 100 per cent guarded around the perimeter but there are still unburned fuels between the guard and the fire. The western and eastern guards have been reinforced.”

Over the next two days, crews will be working to secure a 10-foot blackline (burned fuels) around the entire perimeter.

An evacuation alert is in place.

Horsefly Lake

The Horsefly Lake fire, located north of Horsefly Lake and east of Haggens Point Road, is estimated at 1,139 hectares and is 90 per cent contained.

“There are 40 firefighters, nine pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters on site. Ground crews are securing the southwest perimeter to Horsefly Lake. Crews are patrolling the north perimeter and extinguishing hot spots. This fire is no longer considered a Wildfire of Note and will be removed from the website tomorrow at 10 a.m.”

Lang Lake

The Lang Lake fire, five kilometres southeast of Lang Lake and 10 kilometres north of Canim Lake, is estimated at 440 hectares and 70 per cent contained.

“There are 10 firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews will continue working to remove fuel between the fire and the guard. This fire is 100 per cent guarded.”

An evacuation order that was in place was downgraded to an alert. An evacuation alert remains in place in the area.

Wild Goose Lake

The Wild Goose Lake fire, west of Meadow Lake and west of the community of Clinton, is estimated at 7,228 hectares and is 70 percent contained.

“There are 56 firefighters, one helicopter, and seven pieces of heavy equipment on site. No growth was seen, however the fire did produce smoke that was visible to surrounding communities yesterday. This was attributed to heavy timber continuing to smoulder; this was well within the perimeter of the fire.”

Ground crews are direct attacking the fire where it is safe to do so. There will be a planned ignition on the southeast corner of the fire, weather conditions permitting.

“This is being conducted to remove unburned fuels and reinforce the guard on that flank of the fire.”

An evacuation order and alert are in place.

Quesnel Fire Zone

There are 20 active wildfires burning in this zone. There are three fires Being Held, five fires Under Control and twelve fires in Out of Control status.

1. There are two fires in the area of North Baezaeko, south of Kluskoil Lake Park. The eastern fire is estimated at 2500 hectares and the western fire is estimated at 370 hectares.

2. The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and estimated at 40 hectares. There are no communities or structures are threatened at this time.

3. The fire west of Mustang Lakes is estimated at 100 hectares. This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews.

Williams Lake

There are 12 active wildfires burning in this zone. There is one fire Being Held, are ten fires Under Control and one fire in Out of Control status.

1. The Mayfield Lake Fire is estimated at 300 hectares (see Wildfires of Note section above).

Horsefly

There are 22 active wildfires fires burning in this zone. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Seven fires are Being Held, four are Under Control, and eleven are out of Control

1. The Quartz Mountain fire is estimated at 700 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

2. The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire west of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

4. The Tisdal Lake fire is estimated at six hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

5. The wildfire East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

6. The Roaring River Valley fire is estimated at 1000 hectares. This fire is located in the high alpine and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

100 Mile House

There are 22 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Four fires are Being Held, six are Under Control and 12 are in Out of Control status.

1. The fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

2. The fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares. This fire is being actioned by industry.

4. The fire three kilometres east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

5. The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

6. Twin Creek wildfire is still 585 hectares and has been removed as a Wildfire of Note. Crews continue to make excellent progress.

7. Although the Young Lake fire is in Being Held status we have received inquiries. It remains at 245 hectares in size and is being actioned by 17 firefighters and a strike team.

Chilcotin

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has nine active wildfires. Six fires are Out of Control, three fires are Under Control and one fire is Being Held.

1. Two new fires are located near Bald Face Mountain, east of the Itcha Ilgachuz Park. The northern fire is estimated at 1232 hectares and the southern fire is estimated at 110 hectares. There are 43 personnel and 11 pieces of heavy equipment working to establish guard on these fires. *Please note one of these fires is located within the Quesnel zone*

2. The Wilderness Lake fire is estimated at 4.1 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

3. The fire south of Bull Canyon is estimated at five hectares. There are 21 ground personnel on site this today and equipment is working to build a machine guard.

4. The fire south of Alexis Lake is estimated at 84 hectares. There are 32 personnel, one water tender and two pieces of heavy equipment on site today.