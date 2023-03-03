Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Three victims of Wednesday’s deadly avalanche in southeastern B.C. have been identified as German citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Three victims of Wednesday’s deadly avalanche in southeastern B.C. have been identified as German citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Three men killed in southeast B.C. avalanche were from Germany: news agency

Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur says 1 from Munich, the others from nearby Eging

Three victims of a deadly avalanche in southeastern British Columbia have been identified as German citizens.

The German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur says the mayor of the municipality of Eging, east of Munich, has confirmed the three men were from Germany and two were residents of his small Bavarian town.

Mayor Walter Bauer told the news agency that the other man was from Munich.

RCMP say nine foreign visitors and their Canadian guide were engulfed by the avalanche Wednesday.

Police have not released the nationalities or hometowns of the six visitors who survived.

Avalanche Canada has warned about an extremely unstable snowpack across most of B.C. this season.

It described the avalanche as a class 3, meaning it was large enough to destroy a building and break trees.

RELATED: Columbia Valley reeling after avalanche kills 3 and injures 4 backcountry skiers

RELATED: Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

Avalanche

Previous story
UPDATE: Coquihalla closed in both directions due to extreme winter weather
Next story
School District 27 hires new secretary-treasurer

Just Posted

School District 27 administration office on Second Avenue North in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
School District 27 hires new secretary-treasurer

Autumn Tom, 9, is off to provincials as part of a Williams Lake bantam girls team. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
4 Williams Lake youth bowlers competing at provincials March 4, 5

A temporary low barrier shelter in downtown Williams Lake that opened in December 2021 has prevented some people from sleeping outside. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Temporary low barrier shelter connects clients with services in Williams Lake

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Operations resume at Tolko lumber mills in Cariboo, North Okanagan

Pop-up banner image