Coroner Andy Watson confirmed the death of a man in Chemainus Monday night.

Three killed in Vernon, B.C. house fire

Occupants unable to escape blaze on Commonage Road

Three people were unable to escape a Vernon house fire Monday, March 6.

Emergency crews were called to a fully involved structure fire on Commonage Road around 11:50 p.m.

The adult occupants of the residence were believed to be in the home at that time and unable to escape the fire.

The home was completely destroyed and once the scene was deemed safe, an examination was conducted and what were believed to be human remains were found inside the home.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and subsequently located the remains of three people.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident and our sincerest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, based on findings from the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has undertaken their own concurrent investigation.

READ MORE: Crime ruled out in discovery of body on Vernon street

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP warn about the dangers of pointing lasers at planes

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathfireVernon

Previous story
Big time B.C. drug trafficker sentenced in Kelowna to 7 more years
Next story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon

Just Posted

The group of senior touring band students at Vancouver International Airport on March 10 en route to their European tour over spring break. (Dean Baumann photo)
Lake City Secondary School senior touring band takes off for Europe

Jan Fichtner, coordinator of the Just-In-Time Tutoring program, holds up a resource for families that Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy offers. (Ruth Lloyd photo)
New Williams Lake tutoring program aims to make big impact

Stephen D’Souza of the Homelessness Services Association of B.C., based in Richmond, is in Williams Lake helping Tamara Garreau, Cariboo Friendship Society supervisor of social programs and her team with a homeless count March 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Homeless count underway in Williams Lake March 10

Ken Duffy stops at one of the orienteering checkpoints along the route during an event put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club. (Sharon Duffy photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club hosts Scout Island event

Pop-up banner image