Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Three people facing possession for the purpose of trafficking charges are expected to go to trial September 2019 in Williams Lake.

In Williams Lake B.C. Supreme Court Monday, Jan.28, their trial dates were set by Supreme Court Judge Marguerite Church.

Mallory Walia faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Walia’s trial is set for two days beginning on Sept. 9, 2019.

Ashley Pigeon faces one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Pigeon’s trial is set for one-day beginning Sept. 30, 2019.

Two and a half years ago Pigeon was among nine people charged in relation to drug-related offences in Williams Lake.

Brandy Bobby faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one for possession of an unauthorized non-firearm.

Bobby’s trial is set for one day beginning Sept. 30, 2019.



