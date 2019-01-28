Three people charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in Williams Lake have trials scheduled in September 2019. File image

Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Brady Bobby, Ashley Pigeon and Mallory Walia are scheduled for trial in September

Three people facing possession for the purpose of trafficking charges are expected to go to trial September 2019 in Williams Lake.

In Williams Lake B.C. Supreme Court Monday, Jan.28, their trial dates were set by Supreme Court Judge Marguerite Church.

Mallory Walia faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Walia’s trial is set for two days beginning on Sept. 9, 2019.

Ashley Pigeon faces one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Pigeon’s trial is set for one-day beginning Sept. 30, 2019.

Two and a half years ago Pigeon was among nine people charged in relation to drug-related offences in Williams Lake.

Read more: Nine people charged with multiple drug-related offences in Williams Lake

Brandy Bobby faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one for possession of an unauthorized non-firearm.

Bobby’s trial is set for one day beginning Sept. 30, 2019.


