Three deaths connected to Deni House COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

IH said the outbreak remains at 12 cases

Interior Health (IH) said there now have been three deaths associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Deni House in Williams Lake.

On Nov. 3, IH reported the outbreak remains at 12 cases: 10 residents and two staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

The outbreak was declared at the long-term care facility Oct. 19.

In an update on COVID numbers, IH noted eleven additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Interior Health overnight, bringing the total in IH since the start of the pandemic to 788.

There are 95 cases that are are active and on isolation.

No one is in hospital.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19