Three Corners Health hopes to bridge the gap through online mental health forum

An opening ceremony will be held on Facebook on Sunday, June 21

Three Corners Health Services Society is preparing to host an online mental health forum. The four-day event will be one of their longest events yet, says executive director Lori Sellars. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Reclaiming Indigenous wellness and mental health is the focus of a four day online-mental health forum by Three Corners Health Services Society in Williams Lake.

Executive director Lori Sellars said while they offer a number of supports and services, the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult to connect directly with clients needing support with their emotional, spiritual and mental well-being needs.

“The focus on mental wellness it’s such a huge priority right now,” she said, noting physical distancing is not a traditional approach to well-being.

“Individuals, and not just us as Indigenous people, are getting lost in that connectivity and uniting our communities. We’re all struggling with this pandemic and trying to move beyond it.”

Read More: Call volumes increase to CMHA Interior crisis line due to COVID-19

That is why Sellars said she, Ciel Patenaude and Lynn Dunford had worked hard to plan and pull together guest speakers to explore nutrition and mental health, neurodecolonization, healing through nature, intergenerational trauma and the power of forgiveness.

Spread out from Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26 all conversations will be hosted on Zoom at 2:30 p.m.

Speakers include founder of Indigikitchen Mariah Gladstone, celebrated scholar Michael Yellowbird, registered naturopath Dr. Jeanne Paul, scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer and doctoral student and musician Lyla June.

You can register by contacting the Three Corners Health Society at 250-398-9814.

