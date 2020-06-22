Three Corners Health Services Society is preparing to host an online mental health forum. The four-day event will be one of their longest events yet, says executive director Lori Sellars. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Three Corners Health hopes to bridge the gap through online mental health forum

An opening ceremony will be held on Facebook on Sunday, June 21

Reclaiming Indigenous wellness and mental health is the focus of a four day online-mental health forum by Three Corners Health Services Society in Williams Lake.

Executive director Lori Sellars said while they offer a number of supports and services, the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult to connect directly with clients needing support with their emotional, spiritual and mental well-being needs.

“The focus on mental wellness it’s such a huge priority right now,” she said, noting physical distancing is not a traditional approach to well-being.

“Individuals, and not just us as Indigenous people, are getting lost in that connectivity and uniting our communities. We’re all struggling with this pandemic and trying to move beyond it.”

Read More: Call volumes increase to CMHA Interior crisis line due to COVID-19

That is why Sellars said she, Ciel Patenaude and Lynn Dunford had worked hard to plan and pull together guest speakers to explore nutrition and mental health, neurodecolonization, healing through nature, intergenerational trauma and the power of forgiveness.

Spread out from Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26 all conversations will be hosted on Zoom at 2:30 p.m.

Speakers include founder of Indigikitchen Mariah Gladstone, celebrated scholar Michael Yellowbird, registered naturopath Dr. Jeanne Paul, scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer and doctoral student and musician Lyla June.

You can register by contacting the Three Corners Health Society at 250-398-9814.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsHealth and wellness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau
Next story
RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Just Posted

Three Corners Health hopes to bridge the gap through online mental health forum

An opening ceremony will be held on Facebook on Sunday, June 21

Minor hockey coach sets up virtual meeting with Olympians to keep players engaged

Rebecca Johnson will be interacting with B.C.’s minor hockey players on June 25.

Salvation Army thrift store re-opens in Williams Lake after shutting doors due to COVID-19

Hope is to open community services next week

Graduates celebrated at Esk’etemc First Nation with outdoor community celebration

The event included a parade and dinner by the campfire

Williams Lake selected as one of five B.C. communities offered ‘I Want to Help’ volunteer program for students

“The possibilities are pretty endless of what they could do,” Wilson said

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show

Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020

Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

This story contains graphic information and photos, viewer discretion is advised

Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite

A 47-year-old Princeton woman is facing possible charges in connection to the incident

Most Read