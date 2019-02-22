Three candidates vying for CRD Area F by-election

Maureen LeBourdais, Brice O’Neill and Shannon Rerie have put their names forward

Three candidates have put their names forward to run for the Cariboo Regional District by-election for an Area F director. CRD image

Three candidates plan to run in the Cariboo Regional District by-election for Area F slated for March 30, 2019.

Alice Johnston, CRD chief election officer announced the candidates Friday, Feb. 22.

They are Maureen LeBourdais, Brice O’Neill and Shannon Rerie. Area F covers Horsefly, Likely and 150 Mile House.

Both O’Neill and Rerie ran in the October 2018 general election against Conrad Turcotte. Turcotte was voted in, but was unable to take the oath of office due to health issues.

All three candidates have biographies posted on the CRD website.

There will be advance polling at the CRD Williams Lake office on March 20 and March 25. For general voting day on March 30, polling stations will be announced at a later date.

Nominations closed Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. and opened on Feb. 12.

The Tribune looks forward to interviewing the candidates for future articles leading up to the election.



