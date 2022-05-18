FILE: Hydro crews work on downed power lines taken out by a tree. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press Media)

FILE: Hydro crews work on downed power lines taken out by a tree. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press Media)

Thousands without power on B.C.’s south coast amid windstorm

B.C. Hydro estimates some 20,000 customers are without power after windstorm hits overnight

B.C. Hydro is working to restore power to thousands of homes after a storm lashed the coast last night (May 17).

Outages are clustered on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, impacting some 20,000 customers.

The winter-like storm brought strong winds, rain and even snow to parts of the province. Environment Canada wind warnings remain in place for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and the Fraser Canyon. Meanwhile, special weather statements are in place calling for heavy rain for much of B.C.’s South Coast and up to 10cm of snow on mountain highway passes.

”Crews are already responding to a few outages and we’re expecting the heavy winds to continue in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast through the day,” B.C. Hydro said in a Tweet.

Timelines for the restoration of power will vary across regions. B.C. Hydro advises anyone who sees downed power lines to stay at least 10 metres away and report them to 911. All homes should keep an emergency kit with necessary supplies to last at least 72 hours in the event of an outage.

Updates on outages will be provided through B.C. Hydro’s website.

READ MORE: Falling trees, power outages hit Greater Victoria as wind surges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Previous story
Justice minister meeting with B.C. Indigenous leaders in Chilliwack as ‘trust-building exercise’
Next story
Hodgson Road land slippage likely cause of latest Williams Lake water main break: City

Just Posted

Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: New era of sustainability for a B.C. forest company

Hospital director Derek Keller, left, of the Interior Health Authority gives Williams Lake city council and staff an update on the Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, May 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project on track: IH hospital director

Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake is the focus of a call for action by both TNG and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Lives are at stake’: TNG calls for independent investigation into Cariboo Memorial Hospital

A fire destroyed a home at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake Tuesday morning (May 17). (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Fire now out at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake