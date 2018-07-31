Power restored to over 6,000 in 100 Mile House area

Update at 8:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to over 6,000 BC Hydro customers in the 100 Mile House area.

The large area stretching north through Lac La Hache and past Enterprise Road was back on by 8:15 p.m.

The outage east from 100 Mile past Lac des Roches was resolved by 7:12 p.m.

The causes of both outages are still listed as under investigation.

Power is still out in area east of Wilcox Road. Crews are expected to arrive on site at 9 p.m.

A fourth outage is reported near Archie Meadow Road, affecting fewer than five customers. Crews are en route.

Original story at 5:47 p.m.

More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers in the 100 Mile House area are currently without power.

In a large area that starts at the northern tip of 100 Mile House and stretches through all of Lac la Hache to the north past Enterprise Road on either side of Highway 97, 2,954 customers have been without power since 4:43 p.m. BC Hydro crews have been assigned to this outage. Cause is under investigation.

Another 3,333 BC Hydro customers are without power east of 100 Mile House. That outage starts just east of 100 Mile House on the Horse Lake Road and stretches to just beyond Lac des Roche on Highway 24, encompassing Bridge Lake, Fawn Lake, Sheridan Lake, Horse Lake and all points in between.

BC Hydro crews are en route to the outage. Power has been off since 4:36 p.m. Cause of the outage is under investigation.

A third area, located on Archer White Road on Ruth Lake also just lost power at 5:27 p.m. This outage has not yet been assigned a hydro crew.

The area is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning, with reports of lightning in area.

A mud slide south of 100 Mile House at the Loon Lake turn off and Highwy 97 has closed Highway 97 in both directions.

More to come