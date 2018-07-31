Power restored to over 6,000 in 100 Mile House area

Outages lasted over three hours

Update at 8:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to over 6,000 BC Hydro customers in the 100 Mile House area.

The large area stretching north through Lac La Hache and past Enterprise Road was back on by 8:15 p.m.

The outage east from 100 Mile past Lac des Roches was resolved by 7:12 p.m.

The causes of both outages are still listed as under investigation.

Power is still out in area east of Wilcox Road. Crews are expected to arrive on site at 9 p.m.

A fourth outage is reported near Archie Meadow Road, affecting fewer than five customers. Crews are en route.

Original story at 5:47 p.m.

More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers in the 100 Mile House area are currently without power.

In a large area that starts at the northern tip of 100 Mile House and stretches through all of Lac la Hache to the north past Enterprise Road on either side of Highway 97, 2,954 customers have been without power since 4:43 p.m. BC Hydro crews have been assigned to this outage. Cause is under investigation.

Another 3,333 BC Hydro customers are without power east of 100 Mile House. That outage starts just east of 100 Mile House on the Horse Lake Road and stretches to just beyond Lac des Roche on Highway 24, encompassing Bridge Lake, Fawn Lake, Sheridan Lake, Horse Lake and all points in between.

BC Hydro crews are en route to the outage. Power has been off since 4:36 p.m. Cause of the outage is under investigation.

A third area, located on Archer White Road on Ruth Lake also just lost power at 5:27 p.m. This outage has not yet been assigned a hydro crew.

The area is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning, with reports of lightning in area.

Related: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cariboo

A mud slide south of 100 Mile House at the Loon Lake turn off and Highwy 97 has closed Highway 97 in both directions.

Related: Highway 97 closed due to mudslide south of Clinton

More to come

Previous story
Highway 97 south of Clinton now open to single lane alternating traffic according to Drive BC

Just Posted

Two properties near Tatelkuz Lake, 131 km west of Quesnel, under evacuation alert

The alert came Tuesday evening due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire

Power restored to over 6,000 in 100 Mile House area

Outages lasted over three hours

Highway 97 south of Clinton now open to single lane alternating traffic according to Drive BC

A mud slide at Loon Lake Road has closed Highway 97 in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cariboo

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Cariboo, from 100 Mile House north to Quesnel.

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Lady Agnes MacDonald’s train trip west

This article has nothing to do with the gold rush, or with… Continue reading

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires around Williams Lake Monday night

Video shows lightning sorm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

No reopening time has been announced.

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read