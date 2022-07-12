‘This is what it takes to put on an event like this’: Williams Lake Stampede thanks volunteers

Nicole Roberts, LeeAnn Crosina and Al Wilson attended the Williams Lake Stampede volunteer appreciation dinner. The trio are involved with the Wild West Riders Drill Team and selling 50/50 tickets during the rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampede volunteers were treated to a dinner under the big tent in the infield Monday, July 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampede grounds and campground volunteers Gord McAulay, left, Deanne Thorpe and Dale Toutant, right, with campground managers Della and Mark Boothby enjoy the Williams Lake Stampede volunteer appreciation dinner held Monday, July 11. The trio mow and paint, especially the picnic tables. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Connie Jasper, left, who volunteers at the bucking chute, Deb Lozier who volunteers at the timed events and Joan Lozier, who volunteers at infield seating, were among about 80 people who attended the Williams Lake Stampede volunteer appreciation dinner Monday, July 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampede Queen Karina Sokolan and her mom Karen Sokolan will be heading to Quesnel next for Billy Barker Days. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cowboy poet and volunteer Bruce Rolph, right, and Williams Lake Stampede Association director Angela Waterson, left, are in the lineup during the Williams Lake Stampede volunteer appreciation dinner. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampede Association (WLSA) directors hosted a volunteer appreciation dinner on Monday, July 11 under big tents in the infield at the Stampede Grounds.

Originally the appreciation dinner was planned for Sunday, July 3, at the end of Stampede weekend, but when a targeted shooting occurred above the grandstands, forcing the evacuation of the area, the dinner was cancelled.

Food that had been prepared was instead donated to the Williams Lake Seniors’ Activity Centre for distribution to people in the community.

“We want to thank all you volunteers – this is what it takes to put on an event like this,” said WLSA president Court Smith. “We had a fantastic weekend until the very last minutes. I can’t thank you all enough. It’s tradition for us to put on a volunteer appreciation. We did it a little differently this year, but thanks for coming out.”

Smith encouraged anyone who may have friends or family interested in becoming a director to watch for the association’s annual general meeting coming up in September.

“We are always looking for new people, and new thoughts and ideas,” he said.

In reference to the shooting, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson told the volunteers the RCMP have asked himself, the WLSA and city councillors to prepare victim impact statements.

“There is a potential for you to get involved in what obviously was moments of very bad news for the Williams Lake Stampede and for, obviously, Williams Lake,” he said.

Impact statement forms were were available at the dinner and are at the Williams Lake Stampede Associaiton office for anyone who wants to fill one out, he said.

“The Stampede is here to help in anyway they can and certainly I am.”

Director Ellie Seelhof said one of her portfolios this year was first aid.

“They kind of go unnoticed,” she said of the first aid attendants. “At the end of Sunday when we were waiting for the ambulance to come and there were some wounded people [from the shooting incident] our first aid moved in to do the triage at the very beginning.”

Seelhof said she has reports in her box from the volunteers that bring tears to her eyes.

“I really appreciate you all so thank you very much,” Seelhof said.

Director Angela Waterson who had the 50/50 as one of her portfolios said the sellers were amazing.

“They go out in the heat, they come back in sweating,” she said. “I also learned some jumped for tickets. To the Wild West Riders, you guys rocked it. I can’t say for previous years, but I couldn’t have asked for better help. Thank you guys.”

Another of Waterson’s portfolios involved the vendors who had “a bit of a rough time” at the end of the Stampede as not only was there the shooting, but a windstorm suddenly arrived and blew merchandise all over the Bronc Buster Trade Fair area.

“They all pulled together and did amazing,” Waterson said. “I have received several emails and comments from them about the amazing support from Williams Lake and everyone involved and everyone that helped out. My sincere gratitude to everyone.”

Coun. Scott Nelson, on behalf of the city, congratulated the WLSA for the “incredible” work they did to make the Stampede “one of the best” it had been in many years.

“You pulled the community together after a huge incident,” Nelson said. “Thank you very much. We are all looking forward to next year.”

Volunteer and Cariboo poet Bruce Rolph recited two of his poems – one he’d written for local veterinarian Dr. Doug Magnowski and another one about the resurrection of a wild and wayward steer by himself and Wayne Pincott.

His poetry evoked some chuckles from the dinner guests as well as applause.

Stampede Queen Karina Sokolan said she and Princess Bayley Cail had a lot of fun during the weekend.

“We had a blast,” she said. “I am very grateful to be a part of this society and part of this rodeo that I love so much.”

READ MORE: Sacred fire, healing ceremony held at Williams Lake Stampede grounds after shooting

READ MORE: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede, 1 man arrested



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityRodeoWilliams Lake