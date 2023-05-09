A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system. A test of the alert system will take place across B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system. A test of the alert system will take place across B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

This is only a test: Emergency alert going off in B.C.

On Wednesday a B.C.-wide test will be conducted

B.C. residents are getting a heads up that emergency alert systems will be tested across the province on Wednesday, May 10.

An emergency alert system test takes place across B.C. tomorrow, triggering notifications on television, radio and people’s cell phones. The test is for the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

According to the Alert Ready website, the test will be conducted at 1:55 p.m. PST.

Testing of the system is indented to increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations so that residents can be ready in the event of an actual emergency.

It is also intended to validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended.

The Alert Ready system and emergency siren are being tested in the middle of Emergency Preparedness Week, a national event supported by Public Safety Canada. To learn more about Emergency Preparedness Week, or how to prepare to respond to an emergency, visit getprepared.gc.ca.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
