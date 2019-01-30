The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

A third RCMP officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to his conduct in connection with British Columbia’s largest gang-related mass murder.

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence to be served in the community for failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act.

His plea came hours after retired Mountie David Attew also admitted to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act and was given a six-month conditional sentence to be served in the community.

B.C. Supreme Court heard Tuesday that Michaud was involved in an investigation of the execution-style shootings of six men in a highrise in Surrey in October 2007.

Special prosecutor Chris Considine announced a stay of proceedings on three additional charges against Michaud, who has been suspended with pay for nine years.

Considine said eight charges had been stayed against Attew, who retired from the force as a staff sergeant after he was charged in 2011.

The most serious charges were against Derek Brassington, who last week was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day to be served in the community after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

A sweeping ban prevents details about any of the officers’ cases to be published.

Justice Arne Silverman imposed 14 conditions on Attew, including 50 hours of community service.

Four of the six shooting victims were targeted for their involvement in gangs but two were innocent bystanders.

Ed Schellenberg was repairing a fireplace in the building, and 18-year-old Christopher Mohan lived on the same floor and was on his way to play basketball when he was gunned down.

Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were convicted in 2014 on six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy in the murder of a rival gang member. A third person whose identity has been shielded pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

Mohan’s mother, Eileen Mohan, said she’s pleased the officers have pleaded guilty to their actions.

“The whole situation is heartbreaking, but we have to accept what the court has laid in front of us and make amends, move on,” she said.

“It’s taken a lot of strength and bravery to walk this road alone and be Christopher’s voice.”

