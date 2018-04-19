Thieves broke into the lodge and pro shop at Mt. Timothy Ski Area stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and merchandise. Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo

Thieves target Mt. Timothy Ski Area

ATV, snowmobile, rentals and merchandise among items stolen

Thieves have targeted Mt. Timothy Ski Area stealing a large quantity of merchandise and equipment, including an ATV and snowmobile.

The non-profit ski area, which earlier this winter reached out to the Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and the City of 100 Mile House seeking solutions for funding assistance moving forward, saw thieves break into the lodge and pro shop stealing rentals, retail merchandise, the ATV and snowmobile.

The ski area’s last day of operations for the season was April 2.

More to come.

Previous story
Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.
Next story
Suspect wanted for breaching parole for manslaughter

Just Posted

Thieves target Mt. Timothy Ski Area

ATV, snowmobile, rentals and merchandise among items stolen

Athletes ready to ride at weekend’s indoor rodeo

The 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo rides into action this weekend

81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stockyards is bustling with activity for the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded at 10:20 p.m. to vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Isnardy named president at Williams Lake minor hockey AGM

New executive sworn in for 2018/2019 season

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

Most Read