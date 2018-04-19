Thieves target Mt. Timothy Ski Area

Thieves broke into the lodge and pro shop at Mt. Timothy Ski Area stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and merchandise. Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo

Thieves have targeted Mt. Timothy Ski Area stealing a large quantity of merchandise and equipment, including an ATV and snowmobile.

The non-profit ski area, which earlier this winter reached out to the Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and the City of 100 Mile House seeking solutions for funding assistance moving forward, saw thieves break into the lodge and pro shop stealing rentals, retail merchandise, the ATV and snowmobile.

The ski area’s last day of operations for the season was April 2.

More to come.