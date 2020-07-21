RCMP are investigating a break-in of the mailboxes near 3405 Mountain House Road, Deep Creek. (Black Press file photo)

Thieves target mailboxes north of Williams Lake

RCMP said the parcel compartment was pried open

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity near post office box areas after another set of rural boxes were broke into north of the city.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said on Monday July 20 at about 7:43 p.m the Williams Lake RCMP detachment received a report that the parcel compartment of mailboxes near 3405 Mountain House Road, Deep Creek had been pried open.

Police are not certain what was taken, Byron said.

Read more: Thieves hit rural mailboxes near Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

