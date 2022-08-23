RCMP crest (Black Press Media file)

RCMP crest (Black Press Media file)

Thieves steal batteries, fuel from parked excavator: Quesnel RCMP

Police are seeking the public’s help

An excavator near Quesnel sustained significant damage after thieves stole batteries and fuel, say police.

The Quesnel RCMP is seeking the public’s help in relation to the theft that is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 19, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 21.

According to a news release, two large batteries and a significant amount of fuel were taken from the excavator parked at the head of the Wonderland Trail system on Quesnel Hydraulic Road.

“During the theft, the suspects caused a significant amount of damage to the machine,” the release reads.

RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Read More: Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from School District 27 100 Mile works yard

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeQuesnelRCMPtheft

Previous story
B.C. hiker transported to hospital after falling 100 feet off a cliff
Next story
Monday night rainfall helps dampen fires

Just Posted

Flooding on Oliver Street in Williams Lake last night brought some traffic to a standstill after heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains. (Brittany Russell photo)
Heavy rain floods parts of Oliver Street in Williams Lake after heavy rainfall delivered by thunderstorms

The Heiltsuk Airport Road Realignment project will go ahead at Bella Bella. (Government of B.C. photo)
B.C., feds share costs of $5 million airport road realignment project at Bella Bella

A wildfire near Canoe Lake, C41588, is estimated to be three and a half hectares in size and is considered under control. (BC Wildfire Service)
Monday night rainfall helps dampen fires

RCMP crest (Black Press Media file)
Thieves steal batteries, fuel from parked excavator: Quesnel RCMP