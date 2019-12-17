Thieves stole an inflatable Frosty the Snowman from the roof of the Valley Senior Centre on the night of Dec. 9. (Robert Barron /Citizen)

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

The Grinch made an early visit to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

Maurice Drew said thieves struck the Valley Seniors Centre on Government Street on the night of Dec. 9 and stole an inflatable Frosty the Snowman from the roof of the facility, as well as the 100-foot extension cord that powered it.

Drew, who volunteers at the centre, said he and other volunteers discovered the theft when they arrived at the centre at 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 10.

“We were saddened to find someone had worked hard to climb up onto the roof to deflate Frosty, take him down off the roof along with the heavy plank he was attached to and also the electric extension cord,” he said.

Drew said there has been no sign of Frosty since the theft.

He said it’s not the first theft from the VSC.

“Recently, someone tore the lock and latches off the enclosure where the VSC had a scaffold in storage and helped it escape captivity,” he said

Drew, who likes to write poetry, wrote a seasonal one to sum up the loss of Frosty.

Twas the week before Christmas

And all through the town

The old folks were sleeping

There was hardly a sound.

Then sometime overnight

A dirty deed was done.

That sound on the roof

Was not tiny hooves, my son.

The Grinch had some help, my boy

To scramble and climb,

Way up to where Frosty was perched

For all eyes to see and enjoy.

Alas he was taken from his perch on a plank,

Along with the equipment

That kept him inflated.

Everything’s gone, who do we thank?


