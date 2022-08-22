(File photo)

(File photo)

Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from School District 27 100 Mile works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a recent fuel theft.

On Monday, Aug. 22, 100 Mile RCMP were called to the 100 Mile House School District 27 yard for a report of a fuel theft of approximately 13,000 litres of diesel.

A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, to 1:15 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it due to the volume of fuel stolen.

If you were in the area at the time of the theft, and have dash cam video, the RCMP would like to hear from you, said Sgt. Brad McKinnon, NCO i/c 100 Mile House RCMP.

If you have any information, contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.


lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Previous story
Famous Yousuf Karsh portrait of Sir Winston Churchill stolen from Château Laurier
Next story
Storm knocks out power to almost 1,000 Chilcotin BC Hydro customers

Just Posted

Flooding on Oliver Street in Williams Lake last night brought some traffic to a standstill after heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains. (Brittany Russell photo)
Heavy rain floods parts of Oliver Street in Williams Lake after heavy rainfall delivered by thunderstorms

The Heiltsuk Airport Road Realignment project will go ahead at Bella Bella. (Government of B.C. photo)
B.C., feds share costs of $5 million airport road realignment project at Bella Bella

A wildfire near Canoe Lake, C41588, is estimated to be three and a half hectares in size and is considered under control. (BC Wildfire Service)
Monday night rainfall helps dampen fires

RCMP crest (Black Press Media file)
Thieves steal batteries, fuel from parked excavator: Quesnel RCMP