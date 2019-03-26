Thick fog making for poor visibility in the Williams Lake area

Environment Canada says the area can expect five to 10 centimetres of rain Tuesday

The fog is thick in Williams Lake Tuesday morning, with five to 10 centimetres of rain in the forecast. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The rain that was in the forecast for last weekend began to arrive in the Williams Lake area Monday evening.

Environment Canada is predicting rain for the rest of the day with amounts between five and 10 cm.

Thick fog is resulting in poor visibility along the region’s highways.

The high for Tuesday is 6C, dipping down to zero overnight with the sunshine returning on Wednesday, March 27 with highs of 9C and lows of -3C.

Drive BC is warning drivers along Highway 20 to watch for road sweeping between South Lakeside Drive and English Road 22.4 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

There is also road sweeping slated for Highway 97 southbound between Pigeon Road and Knife Creek road until 2 p.m.

Localized flooding

On the weekend, rapid snow melt and warm weather caused water to flow from the hillsides onto Hillside Drive, north of Williams Lake, in turn redirecting water into the ditch along Highway 97.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the culvert in the ditch at this location was at capacity and unable to handle the flow, and the overflow went onto the northbound slow lane.

The highway is three lanes at this location – one southbound and two northbound.

A berm was created on Hillside Drive, redirecting water to an additional culvert on Highway 97.

Both culverts were able to manage flow, and the maintenance contractor had Highway 97 reduced to single lane alternating traffic at this location due to equipment being used for clean up.

The highway was cleared and fully reopened late Sunday evening.

There was also a section of the CN rail tracks at mile 325 that blew out from extensive amounts of water flowing down the hill, however, a spokesperson for CN said that was remedied by Monday and train traffic was back to normal.

Cariboo Regional District communications manager Emily Epp said if any residents are in need of sandbags they are encouraged to contact the CRD.

According to Drive BC a travel advisory is in effect between Highway 1 from Cache Creek and 26 Mile Frontage Road because of a mudslide.

There is no stopping during rainfall in that area, as well at between Cariboo Highway and Stevens Road due to a mudslide.



