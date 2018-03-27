These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

The federal government has organized a large recall of various uncertified USB chargers after it was found they could pose a risk of electrical shock and fire.

The affected products were sold at various retailers across Canada and did not pass a standard electrical test, according to the recall alert.

Consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the USB products listed above, and either return them to the retailer where they were bought or dispose of them.

Anyone that has experienced health or safety incidents associated with these products are asked to contact Health Canada and fill out a product safety report, found here.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. father starts petition after son jabbed by needle he found outside
Next story
B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Just Posted

Coy Cup opens tonight in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stampeders begin quest for fourth Coy Cup

10 new paramedic positions announced between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Williams Lake will be getting a new ambulance and four new full-time paramedics

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

WLIB to begin leasing lots at Coyote Rock development

After five years in the making, the Williams Lake Indian Band is ready to lease residential and commercial lots near its Sugar Cane community on Highway 97

Travel advisory in effect from McLeese Lake to Stoner

Compact snow with slippery section across Cariboo highways

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

Structural upgrdes, new and replacement buses to be funded through three provincial programs

Human rights hearing proceeds: Waiter argues his French culture behind firing

Guillaume Rey began working for Cara Operations at one of its Milestones restaurants in Vancouver

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Central 1 Credit Union says 2017 was a year of ‘stellar growth,’ and momentum will continue

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

B.C. father starts petition after son jabbed by needle he found outside

Jeff Arlitt has started an online petition calling for mandatory use of ‘vanish point needles’

Most Read