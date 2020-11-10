‘There’s not another universe so we have to do our part’: Climate Strike in Williams Lake

Cariboo Third Planet Crusade plans to hold the strikes every month or so

Students joined by some adults participate in a climate strike in Williams Lake Friday, Nov. 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Under sunny skies and temperatures hovering at 3C students and supporters participated in a climate strike in Williams Lake on Friday, Nov. 6.

Organized by Ella Kruss and Julia Zirnhelt, two teenagers that are also part of the local the Cariboo’s Third Planet Crusade, the event saw a group of about 20 people march from outside city hall, down past the Cariboo Regional District library, Cariboo Memorial Complex, provincial government building, court house and RCMP detachment before arriving back at city hall.

“We are here to demand government take action to lower greenhouse gas emissions,” Ella said.

She encouraged citizens to continue to do what they can personally to cure the issue.

“The time is now and we must act.”

Julia said they have been organizing climate strikes for two years, but this was the first time they’d had help from Third Planet Crusade.

“According to the climate clock we have seven years until the average temperature goes up by 1.5 C,” Julia said. “When this happens it will be irreversible.”

As youth they are taking a stand because it is their future, she added.

“There’s not another universe so we have to do our part.”

They plan to have climate strikes every month or so, Kruus said.



