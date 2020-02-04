Theft of and from motor vehicles in Williams Lake increased in January 2020

During the month of January 2020 the number of auto thefts and incidents of theft from motor vehicles in Williams Lake were substantially higher than the same time period in 2019. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Auto thefts and theft from vehicles in Williams Lake increased in January 2020, said RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley during a presentation at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

During the month there were 16 auto thefts and 24 incidents of theft from motor vehicles.

Those numbers are higher than January 2019 when there were seven auto thefts and one theft from a motor vehicle.

Pelley encouraged the public to report theft from vehicles. Even if someone discovers a vehicle has been gone through but nothing has been taken, he said it should be reported.

He said on Tuesday, Jan. 21, police executed a search warrant on a residence of a known high risk offender for a fraudulent use of a cheque and potential stolen property. Property and a firearm were recovered and charges are being recommended.

Of the 48 curfew checks carried out in January by officers, there were 22 identified breach offences for 12 different offenders.

Currently two offenders in the Williams Lake area are enrolled in the electronic monitoring and Pelley said while they are not prolific offenders, the RCMP worked with Community Corrections on the enforcement of the program on breaches and with Crown Counsel.

“We have yet to have an alarm or a breach on those two,” Pelley said.“I certainly endorse the fact that this needs to be explored more for use with prolific offenders should they be released.”

Other stats for January 2020 showed one break and enter to business, six break and enter to residences, 10 common assaults, 50 mischief offences, eight drug possession incidents, 15 controlled drug and substance act offences, four collisions, eight impaired offences and zero founded incidents of robbery and aggravated assaults.

Mayor Walt Cobb asked about the presence of the fentanyl in Williams Lake and Pelley said the RCMP focus on drug-traffickers throughout the community that are associated to fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and marijuana trafficking.

“We see fentanyl here as much as any other community and it is certainly one of our priorities, but it is not as glaring as some of the bigger centres,” Pelley added.

