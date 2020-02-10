The Wild Ones continues to showcase Xeni Gwet’in, episode four airs Feb. 10

The first season is a success, he’s hopeful for more: Chief Jimmy Lulua

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua says he’s received lots of positive feedback about The Wild Ones, a History channel documentary-series. Episode four airs Monday, Feb. 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Feedback on The Wild Ones has been nothing but positive, said Chief Jimmy Lulua of Xeni Gwet’in, one of the people featured in the new History Channel docu-series.

“I run into people in Williams Lake, in Vancouver and all over who tell me they are super stoked about it,” Lulua said. “Overall it’s bringing great awareness world-wide about what we have here — both in our nation and in Williams Lake.”

In the 10-part series, which focuses on efforts to save the area’s wild Qayus horses, Lulua is joined on the screen by his older brother Howard Lulua, Emery Phillips, Amanda Lulua, Roy Mulvahill, Michael Lares and Mike Hawkridge.

Episode four — Elvis has Left the Building — airs Monday, Feb. 10.

When asked “why Elvis?” Lulua responded, “you’ll have to watch and find out,” but did divulge that Elvis is the name of a horse.

Lulua said the show is unique because it is First Nations reality TV that depicts the Xeni Gwet’in culture and people for who they are.

“I think it will be a successful season one and there will be more to come from my point of view. We have a good working relationship with the producers.”

Presently he is in Rotorua, New Zealand as part of a Tsilhqot’in delegation visiting the area to learn how the Maori have implemented governance, laws, language and culture.

In 2019 a Maori delegation visited the Tsilhqo’tin for a shared cultural and educational experience and in return extended the invitation to host a Tsilhqot’in delegation.

The delegation left on Thursday, Feb. 6 and will return on Monday, Feb. 17.

“Here in New Zealand they’ve been saying they are hosting a couple of movie stars,” Lulua said, chuckling.



