Remembrance Day will be marked in Williams Lake at the cenotaph, Friday, Nov. 11.

“It is wonderful to have the full ceremony return and the community participate,” said legion member Vivian McNeil who is organizing the event.

“We did not get to do that during the pandemic.”

The service will begin 10 a.m. at the Gibraltar Room and then move to the cenotaph.

Retired RCMP member Grant Martin will lead the service and it is anticipated that the Williams Lake Flying Club will do a flyover of the city.

After the cenotaph there will be an open house at the legion with food, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“Save-on-Foods is going to be serving beef dip,” said Joyce Norberg, legion treasurer and past-president. “This is a donation to us, which is lovely.”

Norberg is looking forward to being able to honour the veterans this year and see everyone gather for comradeship.

“This is what the legion is all about,” she said.

Joshua Lappas-Zimmerman, the son of Laura and James Zimmeran in Williams Lake, is with the Canadian Armed Forces, infantry division stationed at Range Master, Dundurn, Sask.

“He is training reserves to be prepared to function in battle if needed,” Zimmerman said.

“He has served for 14 years and is very proud to be Canadian and defend our great and wonderful country. Remembrance Day affirms his belief in our rights and freedoms.”

