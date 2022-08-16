‘The good part of this is we saved the parade’; Williams Lake Stampede Parade organizer tells council

Willie Dye is already making plans for next year

Springhouse 4-H Club members participated in the 2022 Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Springhouse 4-H Club members participated in the Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampede Parade organizer Willie Dye received congratulations and thanks Tuesday evening (Aug. 16) from mayor and councillors for stepping up and running such a successful parade.

Dye gave a summary of the 2022 parade and a request for early approval of 2023 at the regular city council meeting.

“The good part of this is we saved the parade,” Dye said, noting he was thankful the event didn’t have to be cancelled.

“Not only did we save it, I thought 2022 was a huge success.”

Dye said several people since the parade have offered to help in the future and he is making steps to build on the “fun metre” for next year, including trying to secure more musical groups in advance and also inviting Rick Hansen, Amanada Reid Hansen and Don Alder as next year’s honourary parade marshals.

He added the parade committee has since purchased a cargo trailer to hold signs and barricades and quality walkie talkies to improve security which were also used at the latest rodeo.

Dye said his goal is to make the Williams Lake Stampede a destination parade that draws people to town.

City council voted unanimously to receive the information.

Read More: PHOTOS: Williams Lake Stampede Parade 2022 draws big crowds under sunny skies

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RodeoWilliams Lake