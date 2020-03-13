The City of Williams Lake’s old website will soon be getting a makeover for the first time since 2014 this week. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake launches new website

This new design should be easier and more intuitive to use

In our increasingly online and digital world, good web design has never been more important, something that the City of Williams Lake recognizes and is committed to keeping up with.

To that end, this coming Monday, March 16 the City will be launching a new user-friendly website at www.williamslake.ca. Those who visit the site after this launch should notice marked improvements and overall changes to the site’s interface, Guillermo Angel, corporate engagement officer, said in a press release.

This upgrade will make the municipal website more mobile-friendly and should enhance the users’ overall experience. New features include an intuitive search function and global navigation which should improve core functions such as the site’s informational newsfeed, events calendar and readily available links to Council meeting live streams, agendas and minutes.

“The re-launch of our website is a culmination of a six-month process which included strong consultation among our website team, staff and Council,” Angel said. “We look forward to presenting our modern website to the public, and will continue to make improvements as we work to continually enhance the City’s online presence.”

Read More: Williams Lake regular council meetings to go live streamed beginning Oct. 22

The City’s website, which serves more than 200,000 unique visitors and receives more than 350,000 page views per year, has experienced major improvements to its design and back-end infrastructure to better serve residents and visitors alike. The most recent redesign of the City’s website up to this point was in 2014.

One of the most significant changes will be a completely new Community Services page that will provide information about the City’s numerous recreation and arts and culture offerings.

“The redesigned municipal website is one of the many steps we are taking to enhance customer service and government transparency for the City of Williams Lake,” Milo Macdonald, chief administrative officer, said. “This upgraded interface demonstrates the City’s ongoing commitment to making technology accessible and user-friendly. The redesigned website will make it easier than ever for visitors to our website to get information, request services and find out what is happening in Williams Lake.”

Once the website goes live on Monday, the City will monitor resident’s feedback and usage as it continues work to improve its digital presence.


