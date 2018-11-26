Pixabay

Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government’s sustainable services negotiating mandate

The Health Employers Association and The B.C. Nurses’ Union bargaining group have announced a tentative agreement for the province’s 44,000 nurses.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government’s sustainable services negotiating mandate, which in 2019 includes a general wage increase of two per cent in each year of a three-year agreement.

RELATED: Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

The mandate also allows for the ability to negotiate conditional funding, but no details of the agreement will be released until after a ratification vote.

The tentative deal covers registered nurses, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses working in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home-support and mental-health facilities.

A union spokeswoman says ratification votes will be held around the province until Jan. 21 and the results are expected to be announced by Jan. 22.

The government says in a news release that nearly 155,000 public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements under the sustainable services mandate.

The Canadian Press

O’Leary holds campaign-style event with Scheer

