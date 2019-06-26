The tender for the Williams Lake Airport electrical rehabilitation project has been awarded to Houle Electric Ltd. Photo submitted

Tender for Williams Lake airport electrical upgrade awarded

Work should begin the middle of July and take about three months

Williams Lake airport will receive a major airfield lighting upgrade with work slated to begin mid-July.

City ouncil unanimously awarded the tender for the project to Houle Electric Ltd. of Burnaby in the amount of $1,112.783.33, excluding GST.

The only other bid was from Quality Excavating and Construction of Williams Lake for $1,377,360.

Mayor Walt Cobb said it is good news for the City as the entire cost is being covered by a $1.5 million Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) grant.

Read more: Williams Lake Airport lands $1.5 million ACAP grant for airfield lighting upgrade

“The lighting was getting questionable up there,” Cobb said. “I want to thank our MP Todd Doherty for helping us get the grant approved.”

Coun. Scott Nelson said the City began applying for an ACAP grant back in 2013 for the project and resubmitted the application repeatedly.

“It’s an example of our staff never giving up on grant opportunities,” Nelson said. “We are getting a significant upgrade that is being funded 100 percent.”

Airport manager Tim Lussier said the work should take approximately three months to complete.

In a previous interview, he told the Tribune the project will see all the airfield lighting replaced on the runway, taxiway and apron, including all underground conduits and conductors, as well as a new aerodrome LED beacon and new approved up-to-date wind socks.

During the meeting, council also approved the purchase of two new pickup trucks — a half-ton 2019 Ford F150 extended cab and a three quarter ton 2019 Ford F250 regular 4X4 cab, both from Lake City Ford in Williams Lake at the price of around $53,000 each.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Just Posted

Tender for Williams Lake airport electrical upgrade awarded

Work should begin the middle of July and take about three months

WELCOME: Tl’etinqox Horse and Bike Riders make their way to Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon

Group will take a break at Highway 20 rest stop near Bond Lake Road at 5 p.m. then head into town

City gives trail riders reprieve on water bills

In early June the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association asked for help after dealing with water leak issues at the Stampede Grounds

Wild Cowgirls Race set to dazzle crowd at 2019 Stampede

Each race will be contested on a three-eighths-of-a-mile track at the Stampede Grounds

LETTER: Let’s hear some of the benefits of rail tie burning

“I gave the management of the henhouse to the fox, all will be well.”

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Williams Lake RCMP wanting to locate man with outstanding warrants

The suspect is believed to be living in the Williams Lake area

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Most Read